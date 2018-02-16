Afghans submitted 1.17 million war crimes claims to court

In this Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 photo, Shoaib shows a picture of his father who along with 13 others were killed in Afghanistan’s central Ghor Province by gunmen in 2014, during an interview with The Associated Press in Kabul, Afghanistan. Since the International Criminal Court began collecting material three months ago for a possible war crimes case, it has collected a staggering 1.17 million statements from Afghans who say they were victims. Abdul Wadood Pedram, of the Kabul-based Human Rights and Eradication of Violence Organization said, the statements not only include accounts of alleged atrocities by groups like the Taliban and the Islamic State, but also by Afghan Security Forces and government-affiliated warlords, the U.S.-led coalition, and foreign and domestic spy agencies. Rahmat Gul AP Photo