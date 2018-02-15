More Videos

Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz arrives at Broward County Jail on Thursday, February 15, 2018. Reliable News Media
Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz arrives at Broward County Jail on Thursday, February 15, 2018. Reliable News Media

Nation & World

Trump suggests Fla. shooting suspect was "mentally disturbed

The Associated Press

February 15, 2018 07:43 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says it appears the suspect in Florida's deadly school shooting was "mentally disturbed."

Trump tweeted Thursday about the shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school. A former student opened fire Wednesday with an AR-15 rifle, killing 17 people. The 19-year-old was charged Thursday morning.

Trump says: "So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!"

The president offered sympathy in a tweet Wednesday and said he spoke with Florida's governor, but he has not addressed the nation.

Trump has cited mental health before as a cause for mass shootings, dismissing questions about gun control.

