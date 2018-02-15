Snow covers flowers at the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising memorial in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Poland's president Andrzej Duda said Tuesday he will sign into law a controversial proposal to outlaw blaming Poland as a nation for crimes committed by Nazi Germany during the Holocaust, despite strong criticism from Israel and the United States, but he will ask the country's constitutional court to evaluate the bill.
Snow covers flowers at the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising memorial in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Poland's president Andrzej Duda said Tuesday he will sign into law a controversial proposal to outlaw blaming Poland as a nation for crimes committed by Nazi Germany during the Holocaust, despite strong criticism from Israel and the United States, but he will ask the country's constitutional court to evaluate the bill. Alik Keplicz AP Photo
Poles abroad asked to report "anti-Polish" statements

The Associated Press

February 15, 2018 07:07 AM

WARSAW, Poland

Poland's senate leader has appealed to Poles living abroad to report to the authorities any statements deemed "anti-Polish" or hurt "Poland's good name."

The letter posted on the Senate's website is part of a wider campaign by Poland's nationalist government, which says it is defending Poland's good name against historical untruth. It is linked to a controversial new law that penalizes blaming Poland for World War II crimes committed by Nazi Germany.

Israel says that law could whitewash the role some Poles played in the Holocaust.

In his letter sent to Polish organizations in the world, Senate Speaker Stanislaw Karczewski appealed to their members to "document" anti-Polish sentiment and to report them to Polish diplomatic missions.

