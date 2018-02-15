Poles abroad asked to report "anti-Polish" statements

Snow covers flowers at the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising memorial in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Poland's president Andrzej Duda said Tuesday he will sign into law a controversial proposal to outlaw blaming Poland as a nation for crimes committed by Nazi Germany during the Holocaust, despite strong criticism from Israel and the United States, but he will ask the country's constitutional court to evaluate the bill. Alik Keplicz AP Photo