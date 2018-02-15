Turkey to US: remove Kurdish fighters from anti-IS force

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, shows U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jamie Jarrard left, thanks Manbij Military Council commander Muhammed Abu Adeel near the town of Manbij, northern Syria. As Syrian troops and their allies push toward final victory and the battle against Islamic State militants draws to an end, new fronts are opening up, threatening an even broader confrontation. The U.S., Israel and Turkey all have deepened their involvement, seeking to protect their interests in the new Syria order. Susannah George, File AP Photo