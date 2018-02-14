Wellstone Action pushes out senator's sons; they push back

FILE - In this Oct. 29 2002, file photo, Mark Wellstone, son of U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone eulogizes his father during a public memorial service in Minneapolis for Wellstone, his wife, daughter and three staff members who died Oct. 25, in a plane crash in Eveleth, Minn. Wellstone Action, the campaign organization dedicated to their father's legacy, told Mark Wellstone and his brother David, on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, that they will be voted off its governing board in the coming days. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo