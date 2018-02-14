US judge leads lawyers, others on trip to homeless camp

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018 file photo, signs warning homeless residents they'll need to move out of a two-mile long encampment are posted in Anaheim, Calif. A long-running dispute over a Southern California county's plans to shut down the massive homeless encampment faces a key day in court. Homeless residents and their advocates are expected to argue in U.S. court Tuesday, Feb. 13, that Orange County can't remove them from a riverbed bike trail without adequate housing options. Officials say they've offered shelter beds and housing. The lawsuit is being watched by homeless advocates nationwide amid a rise in encampments. Amy Taxin, File AP Photo