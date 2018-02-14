US boosts aid to Jordan despite Trump threats of cuts

In this Feb. 12, 2018, photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, speaks in Cairo, Egypt. Despite repeated threats to punish countries that don’t agree with U.S. Mideast policy, the Trump administration is set to boost aid to Jordan by more than a billion dollars over the next five years. Tillerson and Jordan’s foreign minister will sign the aid agreement in Amman on Wednesday, according to the officials who were not authorized to preview the announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity. Pool photo via AP Khaled Elfiqi