'Deep down': Rivalry between Koreas, Japan transcends sports

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2011 file photo, former South Korean comfort women who were forced to serve for the Japanese Army as sexual slaves during World War II, stage a rally to demand an official apology and compensation from the Japanese government in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea. The fierce grudges over historical persecution and a thousand perceived national and cultural slights cannot be untwined from the sports for many Koreans, and these swirling emotions will be front and center Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, when a combined team of North and South Koreans plays regional power Japan in women’s hockey. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo