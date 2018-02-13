Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot during pursuit

Police guard the crime scene after an off-duty Chicago police officer was shot at the James R. Thompson Center, in Chicago, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the off-duty officer was shot around 2 p.m. Tuesday at the James R. Thompson Center. Guglielmi says the preliminary information is that the shooting happened just outside the building. The officer was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Chicago Tribune via AP John J. Kim