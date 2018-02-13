Trump pushes immigration deal, says 'last chance' to pass

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with pharmaceutical executives including Celgene Corp.'s Executive Chairman Bob Hugin, second from right, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Hugin, who retired from the pharmaceutical firm on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, announced in a Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, email he will challenge the re-election bid of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., by competing for the Republican nomination in New Jersey's Tuesday, June 5, 2018, primary against technology consultant Richard Pezzullo. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo