CORRECTS NAME TO JAHANGIR -- FILE - In this June 14, 2017 file photo, Pakistani human rights activist Asma Jahangir speaks to The Associated Press in Lahore, Pakistan. Jahangir died of a heart attack in the eastern city of Lahore on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. She was 66.
Nation & World

Pakistanis bid farewell to nation's most prominent activist

The Associated Press

February 13, 2018 07:46 AM

LAHORE, Pakistan

Pakistan has bid farewell to rest one of the country's most prominent human rights activists, Asma Jahangir, who died this week of a heart attack in the eastern city of Lahore.

Thousands attended the funeral service at the city's Gadhafi Stadium — including Jahangir's family and relatives, friends, prominent lawyers, judges, politicians and human rights activists.

A Muslim cleric led the prayers. Jahangir is to be buried at a more private ceremony later Tuesday.

Jahangir, who was 66, served as chairwoman of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and was widely respected for her outspoken criticism of militant and extreme Islamist groups.

She was also president of the Supreme Court's Bar Association and a U.N. rapporteur on human rights. She was on Time magazine's list of 100 most influential women.

