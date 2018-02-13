Maryland town police hire ex-officer acquitted of assault

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2013, file photo made from a police dash camera video and released by the Dover Police Department, Dover Police officer Thomas Webster, center, kicks Lateef Dickerson in the face as Dickerson is following orders to get on the ground during an arrest in Dover, Delaware. Webster, who was acquitted of assaulting the suspect in 2013 has been hired at a Maryland police department, pending state training and certification. Town Manager Jeannette DeLude tells the Delaware State News Thomas W. Webster IV, of Delaware, is in the process of becoming the Town of Greensboro's fourth police officer. DeLude says Webster was the most qualified applicant. Dover Police Department via AP, File)