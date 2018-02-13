Maryland town police hire ex-officer acquitted of assault

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2013, file photo made from a police dash camera video and released by the Dover Police Department, Dover Police officer Thomas Webster, center, kicks Lateef Dickerson in the face as Dickerson is following orders to get on the ground during an arrest in Dover, Delaware. Webster, who was acquitted of assaulting the suspect in 2013 has been hired at a Maryland police department, pending state training and certification. Town Manager Jeannette DeLude tells the Delaware State News Thomas W. Webster IV, of Delaware, is in the process of becoming the Town of Greensboro's fourth police officer. DeLude says Webster was the most qualified applicant.
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2013, file photo made from a police dash camera video and released by the Dover Police Department, Dover Police officer Thomas Webster, center, kicks Lateef Dickerson in the face as Dickerson is following orders to get on the ground during an arrest in Dover, Delaware. Webster, who was acquitted of assaulting the suspect in 2013 has been hired at a Maryland police department, pending state training and certification. Town Manager Jeannette DeLude tells the Delaware State News Thomas W. Webster IV, of Delaware, is in the process of becoming the Town of Greensboro's fourth police officer. DeLude says Webster was the most qualified applicant. Dover Police Department via AP, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2013, file photo made from a police dash camera video and released by the Dover Police Department, Dover Police officer Thomas Webster, center, kicks Lateef Dickerson in the face as Dickerson is following orders to get on the ground during an arrest in Dover, Delaware. Webster, who was acquitted of assaulting the suspect in 2013 has been hired at a Maryland police department, pending state training and certification. Town Manager Jeannette DeLude tells the Delaware State News Thomas W. Webster IV, of Delaware, is in the process of becoming the Town of Greensboro's fourth police officer. DeLude says Webster was the most qualified applicant. Dover Police Department via AP, File)

Nation & World

Maryland town police hire ex-officer acquitted of assault

The Associated Press

February 13, 2018 07:38 AM

DOVER, Del.

A former Dover Police corporal who was acquitted of assaulting a suspect in 2013 has been hired at a Maryland police department, pending state training and certification.

Town Manager Jeannette DeLude tells the Delaware State News that Thomas W. Webster IV, of Delaware, is in the process of becoming the Town of Greensboro's fourth police officer. DeLude says Webster was the most qualified applicant.

A jury found Webster not guilty in 2014 of the second-degree assault of Lateef Dickerson, who was shown on dashcam video being kicked in the jaw while being taken into custody. Months after the verdict, Webster was given a $230,000 severance and resignation package from the city of Dover. He also received pay and benefits, including his pension, for work missed during the case.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Who said animals can't be Olympians? Red Pandas give bobsledding a try

View More Video