2 groups join Myanmar government's peace process

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi, right, and Myanmar's President Htin Kyaw, left, signs documents during a ceasefire agreement at the Myanmar International Convention Center in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Two ethnic rebel groups have joined Myanmar's long-delayed peace process, a small step forward in ending decades of civil strife, but one that may not be significant. Aung Shine Oo AP Photo