Gunbattle between troops, militants in Indian Kashmir ends

Indian army and paramilitary officers carry a coffin of their colleague Mohammad Mujahid Khan, who was killed in an ongoing gun battle with suspects rebels during a wreath laying ceremony at their base camp on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. India's defense minister said Monday that gunmen belonging to the Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed were behind a weekend attack on an army camp in Indian-controlled Kashmir, and warned Islamabad that it "would pay for this misadventure." Dar Yasin AP Photo