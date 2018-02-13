Official's departure adds to strain of vacancies at Justice

In this Feb. 12, 2018, photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions waits onstage to address the National Sheriffs' Association Winter Conference on law enforcement efforts to combat the opioid crisis and violent crime, in Washington. The sudden departure of the Justice Department’s No. 3 official is adding to the turmoil at an agency that already lacks permanent, politically appointed leaders over many of its most important divisions. Sessions lamented the problem during a Monday speech, laying blame on a single Republican senator who is upset with his new, tougher marijuana policy. Cliff Owen AP Photo