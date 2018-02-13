Powerball winner who demands anonymity to get money

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, cashiers Kathy Robinson, left, and Ethel Kroska, right, both of Merrimack, N.H., sell a lottery ticket at Reeds Ferry Market convenience store in Merrimack. A woman who bought the winning ticket there, and identified as in court documents as Jane Doe, won the $559.7 million jackpot and has filed a complaint in Nashua asking that a judge allow her to stay anonymous. The commission wants the complaint dismissed. The case will be heard Tuesday, Feb. 13. Steven Senne, FIle AP Photo