North Korea leader impressed with South's delegation welcome

In this Feb. 10, 2018, photo, Vice President Mike Pence, center left and South Korean President Moon Jae-in attend the ladies' 500 meters short-track speedskating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. The U.S. is open for talks without preconditions with nuclear North Korea, Pence has declared, subtly shifting White House policy after Olympics-inspired gestures of respect between the rival Koreas. Bernat Armangue AP Photo