Turkey assails US over ties with Syrian Kurdish militia

People shout slogans in support of Turkish soldiers during the funeral of Ali Akdogan in Izmir, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. Akdogan was one of 12 Turkish soldiers killed Saturday during Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against the Syrian Kurdish militia that started on Jan. 20 with Ankara's cross-border incursion into the enclave of Afrin, Syria. Emre Tazegul AP Photo