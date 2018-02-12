Dutch foreign minister admits lying about meeting with Putin

FILE - This is a Thursday, Nov. 16. 2017 file photo of Netherlands Minister of Foreign Affairs Halbe Zijlstra attends a press conference at the ministry of foreign affairs in Berlin, Germany. In a potentially damaging admission on the eve of his first visit to Russia as a member of the Dutch government, Foreign Minister Halbe Zijlstra has acknowledged lying about attending a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in 2006. Zijlstra made the admission in an interview published in respected Dutch daily De Volkskrant. He confirmed his comments in a written statement Monday Feb. 12, 2018. dpa File via AP Soeren Stache