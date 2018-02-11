Kim's sister ends Olympic visit, leaving South to mull offer

Kim Yo Jong, left, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, shakes hands with South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon as Kim Yong Nam, center, North Korea's nominal head of state, watches during a luncheon in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. A rare invitation to Pyongyang for South Korea's president marked Day Two of the North Korean Kim dynasty's southern road tour, part of an accelerating diplomatic thaw that included some Korean liquor over lunch and the shared joy of watching a "unified" Korea team play hockey at the Olympics. Yonhap via AP Kim Sung-doo