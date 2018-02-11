South Africa's Ramaphosa says power transfer to be finalized

South African Deputy President and African National Congress party President Cyril Ramaphosa, arrives at the St. Georges Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 to attend a Mass to celebrate Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebrations on the 28th anniversary of Mandela's release from prison. The ANC will hold an emergency meeting on Monday as the nation awaits word on whether President Jacob Zuma will resign soon. AP Photo)