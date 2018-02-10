Slain deputy remembered as a 'great hero' at funeral

A slain Colorado sheriff's deputy was remembered as a great hero in a funeral that drew thousands, including the state's top leaders.
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick died Monday in a shooting that left three other officers and a bystander wounded.
The Colorado Springs newspaper The Gazette reports Gov. John Hickenlooper was among those who spoke Saturday, and told Flick's widow and 7-year-old twins that "the entire state is grieving with you."
He said Colorado is better off because of Flick and "he will be sorely, sorely missed."
Never miss a local story.
Flick is the third Colorado officer killed in the line of duty in the past five weeks.
Comments