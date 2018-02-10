The hearse bearing the casket of El Paso County Dep. Micah Flick arrives at New Life Church in Colorado Springs, Colo., before the funeral for the deputy on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Flick was killed in the line of duty on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.
Slain deputy remembered as a 'great hero' at funeral

The Associated Press

February 10, 2018 10:25 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

A slain Colorado sheriff's deputy was remembered as a great hero in a funeral that drew thousands, including the state's top leaders.

El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick died Monday in a shooting that left three other officers and a bystander wounded.

The Colorado Springs newspaper The Gazette reports Gov. John Hickenlooper was among those who spoke Saturday, and told Flick's widow and 7-year-old twins that "the entire state is grieving with you."

He said Colorado is better off because of Flick and "he will be sorely, sorely missed."

Flick is the third Colorado officer killed in the line of duty in the past five weeks.

