Pennsylvania Republicans: We've revised gerrymandered map

FILE - In this June 30, 2015, file photo, front from left to right, Pennsylvania state Sen. Jake Corman, R-Centre, state House Majority Leader Dave Reed, R-Indiana, state Senate President Pro Tempore Joseph Scarnati, R-Jefferson, and state Speaker of the House Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, lead a news conference after Republican leaders engineered passage of state budget, liquor privatization and pension bills, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Republican leaders of the Pennsylvania Legislature say they've agreed to a proposed new map of congressional districts to replace one thrown out last month. The top-ranking House and Senate leaders say their map "complies fully" with directions from the state Supreme Court. They're providing it to the Democratic governor, who has until Thursday to say if he supports it. Chris Knight, File AP Photo