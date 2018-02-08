Prosecutor: Man in US illegally meant to kill deputies

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Luis Bracamontes listens to opening statements as his trial begins in Sacramento, Calif. Bracamontes, who came to the U.S. illegally had "nothing but hate" when he killed two California sheriff's deputies, prosecutors said in closing arguments Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in a case that has helped fuel the national debate on immigration. The Sacramento Bee via AP, File Randy Pench