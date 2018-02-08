AP Explains: Who's in charge in South Africa these days?

In this photo supplied by the South African Government Communications and Information Services GCIS) South African President Jacob Zuma, left, and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, right, with minsters and deputy ministers at a scheduled routine meeting of Cabinet Committees at parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. The speaker of parliament said Tuesday that Zuma will not give the state of the nation address in parliament that had been set for Thursday and the ruling African National Congress party announced the postponement of a meeting Wednesday to discuss the president's fate.