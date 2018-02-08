Pakistani journalists film a copy of the verdict in the university student lynching case outside a prison in Haripur, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. A Pakistani court sentenced a man to death and convicted 30 others over the lynching of a 23-year-old university student who was falsely accused of blasphemy, officials said.
Pakistani journalists film a copy of the verdict in the university student lynching case outside a prison in Haripur, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. A Pakistani court sentenced a man to death and convicted 30 others over the lynching of a 23-year-old university student who was falsely accused of blasphemy, officials said. Anjum Naveed AP Photo
Pakistani journalists film a copy of the verdict in the university student lynching case outside a prison in Haripur, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. A Pakistani court sentenced a man to death and convicted 30 others over the lynching of a 23-year-old university student who was falsely accused of blasphemy, officials said. Anjum Naveed AP Photo

Nation & World

Pakistani Islamist radicals hail acquittals over lynching

The Associated Press

February 08, 2018 06:58 AM

PESHAWAR, Pakistan

Pakistani suspects acquitted this week in the lynching of a university student falsely accused of blasphemy received a rousing welcome home in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province following their release from detention.

A video showing some of the suspects being greeted by a crowd of radical Islamists and showered with rose petals in the northwestern town of Mardan went viral on Thursday, underscoring the volatile issue of blasphemy against Islam, which is punishable by death in Pakistan.

Mere allegations are often enough to provoke mob violence.

A Pakistani court on Wednesday sentenced a man to death, convicted 30 suspects and acquitted 26 others over last year's murder of Mohammad Mashal Khan by a mob on his university campus.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The trial was held at a high-security prison in the northwestern town of Haripur.

  Comments  