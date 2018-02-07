Racist Snapchat prompts call for GWU sorority's expulsion

George Washington University student leaders have called for the expulsion of a sorority whose members were involved in a racist Snapchat post.
News outlets report the Student Association Senate unanimously passed a resolution Monday seeking Alpha Phi's removal and a host of new diversity initiatives.
The Snapchat disseminated last week depicted two Alpha Phi members posing with a banana peel and featured a racist caption.
University President Thomas LeBlanc told student newspaper The GW Hatchet on Tuesday he's aware of the resolution, but sanctions haven't been determined, pending investigation.
The university's Alpha Phi chapter said in a statement Friday it will terminate the memberships of the photographer and the students shown.
A 19-year-old woman expelled from the University of Alabama last month for racist Instagram posts was also a member of Alpha Phi.
