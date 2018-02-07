Kenya deports opposition figure who attended 'swearing-in'

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, opposition politician Miguna Miguna, left, stands next to opposition leader Raila Odinga, center, lawyer Tom "T.J." Kajwang, center-right, and politician James Orengo, right, as Odinga holds a bible aloft after swearing an oath during a mock "swearing-in" ceremony at Uhuru Park in downtown Nairobi, Kenya. Lawyers are demanding that Kenyan police release Miguna who has been charged with witnessing last week's mock inauguration of opposition leader Raila Odinga and remains detained despite a court order on Friday for his release. Ben Curtis, File AP Photo