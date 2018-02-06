The Latest: Jury sees interview of ex-Virginia Tech student

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Blacksburg Police Department shows Virginia Tech student David Eisenhauer, who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nicole Lovell. As testimony gets underway in the trial of Eisenhauer, charged with killing a 13-year-old girl, jurors could hear from an unlikely witness for the defense: his alleged accomplice. A jury was chosen Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, and opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Blacksburg Police Department via AP, File)