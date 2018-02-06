Prosecutors say governor's aide called bribe payments 'ziti'

FILE - In this June 1, 2009 file photo, Todd Howe poses for a photograph in Albany, N.Y. On Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, A federal jury was served a steady diet on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, of "ziti," the word prosecutors said Howe, a former close aide to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, used as code to refer to bribe payments he received to push forward projects for three businessmen. Times Union via AP, File Will Waldron