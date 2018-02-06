Macron visits Corsica amid growing influence of nationalists

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a ceremony in tribute to slain French prefect Claude Erignac, who was shot dead on the island 20 years ago by pro-independence activists, in Ajaccio, on the French island of Corsica, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. French President Emmanuel Macron is heading to Corsica for a two-day visit at a time when nationalists on the Mediterranean island are gaining influence. Pool Photo via AP Ludovic Marin