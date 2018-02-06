Philippines wants foreign research ships out of its waters

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte salutes customs police as he arrives to witness the destruction of a fleet of 20 used luxury cars and SUVs as part of the 116th anniversary celebration of the Bureau of Customs in Manila, Philippines Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered a stop to all foreign scientific research missions in a vast expanse of waters off the country's northeast and asked navy ships and air force planes to "chase out" fishing and research vessels in the region, an official said Tuesday. Bullit Marquez AP Photo