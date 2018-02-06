Little place for arms control in Trump's nuclear strategy

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, photo, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon, left, Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, and Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, lead a news conference on the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review, at the Pentagon. There’s a place for arms control in the Trump administration’s new nuclear weapons strategy _ a very small place. The policy document says “progress in arms control is not an end in and of itself,” and largely focuses on modernizing America’s arsenal. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo