Attorney seeks to reopen case of Mexican mother deported

Carlos Garcia, executive director of the immigrant advocate group Puente, addresses a rally of some 40 people outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Phoenix, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. A year ago, immigrant mother Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos was arrested and deported back to her native Mexico. Her case became a cause celebre for advocates who say President Donald Trump's immigration policies hurt families. Her attorney is seeking to reopen her case for using a fraudulent ID to get a job, a conviction that made her vulnerable to deportation under Trump after enjoying leniency during the Obama administration. Anita Snow AP Photo