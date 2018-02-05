Attorney: Grand jury investigating Missouri governor affair

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks in Palmyra, Mo. The attorney for the man whose wife had an affair with Greitens says a grand jury is investigating the case. Attorney Al Watkins says a subpoena issued Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, asks that his client testify before a grand jury in St. Louis. Greitens' attorney, Jim Bennett, says neither he nor Greitens have been contacted by any law enforcement agency seeking information on the governor. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo