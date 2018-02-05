Bipartisan immigration bill surfaces, Trump knocks it down

FIlE - In this Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. It’s beginning to look like Congress’ election-year battle over immigration could end up in stalemate or a narrowly focused bill. The kind of broader measure that Trump has proposed is running into trouble. The reasons: Deep gaps between the two parties, internal divisions particularly among Republicans and political incentives that might leave each side content with a minimal compromise or even nothing at all. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo