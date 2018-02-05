Child abductions rise as South Sudan war incites desperation

In this photo taken Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, children play in empty cardboard boxes during a food distribution by Oxfam outside Akobo town, one of the last rebel-held strongholds in South Sudan. Child abductions have risen during South Sudan's civil war as desperate people try to make a living, and one child, no matter the age, is said to sell for 20 cows, worth about $7,000. Sam Mednick AP Photo