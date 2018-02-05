Vatican Swiss guards stand at the attention as the car escorting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his wife Emine Erdogan arrives at the San Damaso courtyard ahead of their private audience with Pope Francis, at the Vatican, Monday Feb. 5, 2018.
Vatican Swiss guards stand at the attention as the car escorting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his wife Emine Erdogan arrives at the San Damaso courtyard ahead of their private audience with Pope Francis, at the Vatican, Monday Feb. 5, 2018. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo
Vatican Swiss guards stand at the attention as the car escorting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his wife Emine Erdogan arrives at the San Damaso courtyard ahead of their private audience with Pope Francis, at the Vatican, Monday Feb. 5, 2018. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo

Nation & World

Turkey's Erdogan meets pope, Jerusalem expected on agenda

The Associated Press

February 05, 2018 05:20 AM

VATICAN CITY

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived at the Vatican for talks with Pope Francis expected to focus on the status of Jerusalem and the fight against terrorism.

Erdogan is the first Turkish president to visit the Vatican in nearly six decades. Francis met with him during his 2014 trip to Istanbul.

On the eve of his departure Sunday, Erdogan said he planned to discuss the humanitarian situation in Syria, the battle against terrorism, Islamophobia, and the status of the city of Jerusalem.

He said that the United States is "alone" in its decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Erdogan is scheduled to meet Italy's president and premier after the audience in the Apostolic Palace.

  Comments  