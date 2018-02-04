North Korea slams Trump's State of the Union address

North Korea has slammed President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, saying its nuclear capabilities will "deter Trump and his lackeys from showing off on the Korean peninsula."
In his address last week, Trump said that "no regime has oppressed its own citizens more totally or brutally than the cruel dictatorship in North Korea."
On Sunday, a North Korean foreign ministry official shot back at the president.
In comments carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, the official said, "If Trump does not get rid of his anachronistic and dogmatic way of thinking, it will only bring about the consequence of further endangering security and future of the United States."
