NY governor 'ashamed' at failure of US to help Puerto Rico

In this photo provided by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, Puerto Rico's Gov. Ricardo Rossello, left, shakes hands with Cuomo at a rally in the Bronx borough of New York, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2018. At the event, Cuomo stated that he was "ashamed" that this country failed to help Puerto Rico recover faster from last year's hurricane. About a third of Puerto Rico remains without power. New York Governor's Office via AP)