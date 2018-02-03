'That's it?' Fired FBI chief Comey scoffs at GOP memo

FILE - In this June 8, 2017 file photo, former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Comey defended the agency Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, on Twitter, writing, "All should appreciate the FBI speaking up. I wish more of our leaders would. " President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have been attacking the FBI for its investigation of potential ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 campaign. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo