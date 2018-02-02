Defendants get life in prison in teen football hero's death

FILE - In this April 26, 2017, file photo, Zenobia Dobson kisses a photograph of her son Zaevion Dobson that serves as the memorial marker for a new playground named and dedicated in his honor in Knoxville, Tenn. One defendant received a life sentence and two co-defendants were given prison terms of more than 100 years each Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 for their roles in the 2015 death of Zaevion Dobson, a teenage football player who received national praise for shielding friends from gunfire. Knoxville News Sentinel via AP Saul Young