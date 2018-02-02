Mexico: Relationship with US closer than assumed

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, from left, Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray, and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, pose for a group photo at the end of their joint press conference in Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Tillerson's Mexico stop kicks off a weeklong trip to Latin America which will take him to Argentina, Peru, and Colombia, with a final stop in Jamaica. Rebecca Blackwell AP Photo