What to do if you suspect human trafficking

Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court

National

Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court

On the second day of disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar's final sentencing hearing the father of one of the victim's tried to attack Nassar. The man charged across the room but was quickly tackled by bailiff's and lead from the courtroom. This hearing focuses on Nassar's work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward.

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

National

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

Handlers of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, announced on Friday that he saw his shadow. Legend has it that if the furry rodent casts a shadow on February 2, Groundhog Day, expect six more weeks of winter-like weather.

Video captures moment puppy stolen from front yard of home

National

Video captures moment puppy stolen from front yard of home

A brazen thief was caught on home surveillance stealing a couple’s dog from outside their home in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, January 30, 2018. The person was captured swiping Jaime Gastelle’s seven-month-old Shih Tzu, Zoe, from the front yard of her home. In the video, the thief can be seen driving past the house in a black pickup truck, before returning to pick up the dog. The suspect then takes the puppy to the truck and drives away. Shortly afterward, Gastelle’s neighbor can be seen walking over to ring Gastelle’s doorbell in a bid to alert her and her partner Yohann about the theft.

Holocaust museum reacts to Polish vote to regulate Holocaust speech

World

Holocaust museum reacts to Polish vote to regulate Holocaust speech

Poland's Senate backed legislation regulating Holocaust speech, a move that has already strained relations with both Israel and the United States. The bill proposed by Poland's ruling conservative party and voted for early on Thursday calls for up to three years in prison for any intentional attempt to falsely attribute the crimes of Nazi Germany to the Polish state or people. David Silberklang, a senior historian at Holocaust remembrance center Yad Vashem, said the bill was "very worrisome."

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas

National

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas

Dan Schachner, host and referee of Animal Planet's annual "Puppy Bowl," says this season ups the ante with the addition of a sloth. "I've got a sloth as an assistant this year because I really needed help and I decided to make it as difficult as possible by getting the slowest animal on the planet to be my assistant. Because why not? Let's up the comedy and the chaos, right?" said Schachner.

Rubio defends message of unity amid divisiveness

National

Rubio defends message of unity amid divisiveness

Sen. Marco Rubio defended President Donald Trump's message of unity in his State of the Union address Tuesday night, even amid a divided Congress and America. "We should all be unified behind the common purpose of solving problems, even if we're divided on the right way to solve them," he said on Wednesday. He also expressed his support for the immigration proposal President Donald Trump laid out in his State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night. "Those are ideas that Democrats have voted for in the past. Now, I imagine because it's Donald Trump, they don't want to support it."

NASA livestreams eclipse of 'super blue blood moon'

World

NASA livestreams eclipse of 'super blue blood moon'

NASA livestreamed a “lunar trifecta” event on January 31, dubbing it a “super blue blood moon.” According to NASA, the full moon on January 31 was “special for three reasons”. Firstly, it was the third in a series of “supermoons,” when the moon is closer to Earth in its orbit – known as perigee – and about 14 percent brighter than usual. Secondly, it was the second full moon of the month, commonly known as a “blue moon.” And thirdly, the super blue moon passed through Earth’s shadow to give viewers in the right location a total lunar eclipse, known as a “blood moon" due to the reddish tint seen during this phenomenon.

Russian fighter jet intercepts U.S. spy plane over Black Sea

World

Russian fighter jet intercepts U.S. spy plane over Black Sea

The U.S. Navy released a video clip from an incident in which a U.S. surveillance plane was intercepted by a Russian Su-27 fighter jet while flying in international airspace over the Black Sea. This interaction was determined to be unsafe because it was close to within five feet and crossed directly through the spy plane's flight path, causing the plane to fly through its jet wash. The duration of the intercept lasted two hours and 40 minutes. The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

National

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

A woman flying from New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport on January 28 had her request to bring her emotional support animal on board declined by United Airlines – her support animal was a peacock. The Jet Set reported the woman purchased a second ticket for the animal and tried to board her flight, but was unsuccessful. This video shows the peacock standing on the shoulder of the passenger as she walks through the doors of the terminal. In a statement, United Airlines said the traveller was told three times prior to arriving at the airport that the animal “did not meet the guidelines,” yet she still tried to board with the peacock.