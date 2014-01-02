What to do if you suspect human trafficking

A brazen thief was caught on home surveillance stealing a couple’s dog from outside their home in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, January 30, 2018. The person was captured swiping Jaime Gastelle’s seven-month-old Shih Tzu, Zoe, from the front yard of her home. In the video, the thief can be seen driving past the house in a black pickup truck, before returning to pick up the dog. The suspect then takes the puppy to the truck and drives away. Shortly afterward, Gastelle’s neighbor can be seen walking over to ring Gastelle’s doorbell in a bid to alert her and her partner Yohann about the theft.