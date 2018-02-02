Afghan security personnel detain a suspect at the site of an attack on the Marshal Fahim military academy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. Militants attacked an Afghan army unit guarding the military academy on Monday, officials said. Hours later, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the assault.
Afghan president slams Pakistan for harboring Taliban

The Associated Press

February 02, 2018 06:35 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

The Afghan president has slammed Pakistan, blaming it for a wave of massive deadly attacks that have ravaged his nation recently and saying that Islamabad harbors the Taliban.

Ashraf Ghani insisted in a speech to the nation on Friday that the "center of Taliban terrorism is in Pakistan" and demanded that the authorities in the neighboring country "show some concrete action to rid their territory of insurgents."

Ghani spoke in a televised address, flanked by Afghanistan's top Islamic clerics.

He also urged those among the Taliban who wanted to talk peace with the government to separate themselves from those who want only to fight.

Afghan officials visited Pakistan on Wednesday top present what they described as evidence of Taliban attacks emanating from militant training centers in Pakistan.

