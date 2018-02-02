Cambodian Cabinet endorses law outlawing insulting king

Cambodia's Cabinet has endorsed a law making insulting the king a criminal offense punishable by monetary fines and up to five years in prison.
After Friday's endorsement, the law must go to both houses of Parliament for approval.
A government statement says the law is needed to protect the honor and reputation of the monarch.
The 64-year-old King Norodom Sihamoni is a constitutional monarch who maintains a low profile and plays a minimal role in public affairs, while Prime Minister Hun Sen exercises almost absolute control over politics.
Never miss a local story.
Neighboring Thailand has the world's strictest lese majeste law, carrying up to 15 years in prison. Critics say the law is often wielded for political reasons.
Comments