Serbian inmates care for stray dogs while serving time

A prison guard observes a group of prisoners walking dogs in Serbia's biggest prison in Sremska Mitrovica, northwest of Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. A Serbian prison has set up a shelter for stray dogs within its compound and tasked a group of inmates with taking care of the animals. Prison authorities say the idea of the project is to help the inmates’ resocialization through their work with the dogs, while also helping solve a big problem in the town. Darko Vojinovic AP Photo