Senator seeks documents on Russia money links to the NRA

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017 file photo, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee speaks during a House and Senate conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Wyden is seeking documents from the National Rifle Association and the Treasury Department following reports of an FBI investigation into whether a Russian central banker funneled money to the group during the 2016 presidential campaign. In letters sent to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the NRA on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, Wyden requested any documents showing financial links between Russia and the gun lobbying organization. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo