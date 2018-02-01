The Latest: Israel views Polish vote with 'utmost gravity'

FILE - The file picture taken just after the liberation by the Soviet army in January, 1945, shows a group of children wearing concentration camp uniforms including Martha Weiss who was ten years-old, 6th from right, at the time behind barbed wire fencing in the Oswiecim

Auschwitz) Nazi concentration camp. Poland's Senate has backed legislation regulating Holocaust speech, calling for up to three years in prison for any intentional attempt to falsely attribute the crimes of Nazi Germany to the Polish state or people.