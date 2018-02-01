South Sudan rebels vow 'guerrilla war' if peace talks fail

In this photo taken Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, an opposition fighter walks with his weapon on which is tied a red ribbon, signifying danger as a warning to government forces and a willingness to shed blood, according to an opposition spokesman, in Akobo town, one of the last rebel-held strongholds in South Sudan. South Sudan's opposition is threatening to resort to "guerrilla warfare" if peace talks in Ethiopia fail in the coming days as government forces advance on remaining rebel strongholds in the fifth year of civil war. Sam Mednick AP Photo